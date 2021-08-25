 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 13.62% to $13.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $321.3 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock rose 9.61% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $66.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) stock increased by 5.84% to $32.5. The company's market cap stands at $827.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 5.75% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 7.03% to $26.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 5.62% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 5.43% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $584.1 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 4.06% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 3.8% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.3 million.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares fell 3.63% to $9.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEVA + AVPT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: AvePoint
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com