12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 13.62% to $13.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $321.3 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock rose 9.61% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $66.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) stock increased by 5.84% to $32.5. The company's market cap stands at $827.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 5.75% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 7.03% to $26.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 5.62% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 5.43% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $584.1 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 4.06% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 3.8% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.3 million.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares fell 3.63% to $9.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers