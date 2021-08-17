12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock increased by 16.38% to $27.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares rose 8.16% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $348.0 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock rose 5.95% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.2 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares increased by 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $250.8 million.
Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock decreased by 25.15% to $1.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares decreased by 18.58% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares fell 13.54% to $23.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.9 million.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 8.71% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock declined by 6.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) shares fell 6.13% to $61.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
