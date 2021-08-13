12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 42.49% to $0.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock rose 18.18% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 15.78% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $130.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock increased by 8.79% to $10.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock rose 7.14% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares increased by 7.08% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.
Losers
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares declined by 12.35% to $3.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.4 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock declined by 9.6% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 9.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $166.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares fell 8.42% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock decreased by 8.26% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock fell 7.75% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
