 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock increased by 52.26% to $9.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.9 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock increased by 9.54% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares increased by 6.78% to $7.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares rose 6.45% to $287.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares rose 5.98% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $29.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 2.77% to $3.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.3 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 2.51% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares fell 1.8% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $312.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Related Articles (EFOI + BHTG)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Energy Focus Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com