9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock increased by 52.26% to $9.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.9 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock increased by 9.54% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares increased by 6.78% to $7.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares rose 6.45% to $287.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares rose 5.98% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $29.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 2.77% to $3.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.3 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 2.51% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares fell 1.8% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $312.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers