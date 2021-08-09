 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 14.15% to $1.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 8.4% to $37.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 8.37% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 8.27% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares rose 6.98% to $801.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 6.74% to $37.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock decreased by 7.66% to $21.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 4.13% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 3.5% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 3.39% to $5.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 3.23% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

 

 

 

