12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock increased by 337.79% to $42.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) stock increased by 14.94% to $30.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock moved upwards by 13.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares increased by 10.76% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares rose 10.61% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $570.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares fell 8.52% to $20.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares declined by 8.22% to $11.39. The company's market cap stands at $819.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) shares fell 8.03% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
  • Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 6.58% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock declined by 6.48% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock decreased by 6.38% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

 

 

 

