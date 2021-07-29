 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock increased by 8.05% to $2.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 7.06% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 4.73% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined by 3.34% to $2.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 3.31% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares decreased by 3.07% to $361.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares declined by 2.96% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 billion.
  • Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock decreased by 2.8% to $22.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares decreased by 2.3% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DOYU + DUO)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com