10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock increased by 8.05% to $2.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 7.06% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 4.73% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
Losers
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined by 3.34% to $2.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 3.31% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares decreased by 3.07% to $361.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares declined by 2.96% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 billion.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock decreased by 2.8% to $22.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares decreased by 2.3% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers