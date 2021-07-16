12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 5.84% to $3.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $538.7 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 3.73% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $126.2 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 3.7% to $173.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 billion.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock declined by 12.28% to $3.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock declined by 9.38% to $32.56. The company's market cap stands at $456.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 7.6% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.68% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock declined by 5.64% to $89.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 4.56% to $20.94. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
