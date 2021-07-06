12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock rose 46.9% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock increased by 25.69% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.2 million.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) shares increased by 22.69% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.5 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares increased by 21.03% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock increased by 18.38% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.3 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 17.83% to $8.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock declined by 22.29% to $6.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.7 million.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares fell 11.88% to $35.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares decreased by 9.15% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock decreased by 5.45% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock decreased by 5.21% to $212.35. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 billion.
