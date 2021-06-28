12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 8.01% to $3.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 7.11% to $59.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 3.95% to $39.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 3.86% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.8 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares rose 3.77% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $187.5 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares increased by 3.74% to $12.45.
Losers
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares declined by 8.15% to $17.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.6 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock fell 2.78% to $145.95. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 2.56% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares declined by 1.86% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 1.74% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.63% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
