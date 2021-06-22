 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 8.87% to $218.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 8.81% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $21.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 7.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock increased by 7.76% to $20.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 7.38% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 7.57% to $15.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares declined by 3.56% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock fell 1.91% to $42.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 1.63% to $17.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

 

