10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 8.87% to $218.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 8.81% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $21.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 7.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock increased by 7.76% to $20.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 7.38% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 7.57% to $15.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares declined by 3.56% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock fell 1.91% to $42.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 1.63% to $17.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
