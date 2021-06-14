9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares moved upwards by 14.61% to $37.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 8.18% to $33.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 7.9% to $28.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 5.62% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 5.42% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.2 million.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $419.7 million.
Losers
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) stock decreased by 2.26% to $24.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined by 2.02% to $25.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.6 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 1.67% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
