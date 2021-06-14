 Skip to main content

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares moved upwards by 14.61% to $37.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 8.18% to $33.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 7.9% to $28.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 5.62% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 5.42% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.2 million.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $419.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) stock decreased by 2.26% to $24.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined by 2.02% to $25.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.6 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 1.67% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.

 

 

 

