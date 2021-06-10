 Skip to main content

11 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 8:06am
Gainers

  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) stock increased by 24.51% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.
  • Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) stock rose 17.72% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
  • China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock moved upwards by 15.11% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
  • Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock increased by 11.82% to $5.39.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV) stock rose 3.02% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock decreased by 11.37% to $7.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.6 million.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock decreased by 6.63% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
  • Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares fell 2.23% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock declined by 2.09% to $6.59. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.
  • CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) stock decreased by 1.98% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

 

 

 

