11 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) stock increased by 24.51% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.
- Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) stock rose 17.72% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock moved upwards by 15.11% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock increased by 11.82% to $5.39.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV) stock rose 3.02% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock decreased by 11.37% to $7.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.6 million.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock decreased by 6.63% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares fell 2.23% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock declined by 2.09% to $6.59. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.
- CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) stock decreased by 1.98% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
