12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares increased by 7.02% to $33.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock increased by 6.01% to $7.05.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 5.95% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.9 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 4.96% to $11.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
Losers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock decreased by 4.45% to $8.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares fell 3.27% to $12.72.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 2.8% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
- Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) stock decreased by 2.44% to $8.0.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 2.34% to $29.3. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 2.18% to $13.93.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers