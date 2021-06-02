12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares increased by 8.05% to $2.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock increased by 7.5% to $15.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 6.83% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $31.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares increased by 4.36% to $8.12.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock increased by 4.0% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 5.24% to $5.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 2.66% to $17.6.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock declined by 2.25% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.4 million.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock declined by 2.04% to $13.0.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares decreased by 2.01% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
