12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $10.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares moved upwards by 10.12% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 9.53% to $38.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 7.08% to $20.4.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock increased by 5.92% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock increased by 5.73% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $102.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 13.14% to $8.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 6.29% to $9.55.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 4.43% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares declined by 2.67% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares fell 2.28% to $24.02. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares decreased by 1.87% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

 

 

 

