11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock increased by 36.14% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $198.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares increased by 31.93% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock rose 9.84% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock moved upwards by 8.51% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock moved upwards by 6.64% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock fell 35.88% to $0.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 5.77% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares declined by 5.43% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares decreased by 4.16% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock decreased by 4.09% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $657.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock fell 4.0% to $12.01. The company's market cap stands at $341.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
