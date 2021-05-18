12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares increased by 21.62% to $10.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock rose 9.34% to $46.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 8.04% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 6.76% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares increased by 5.8% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 13.09% to $2.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 9.67% to $12.25. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 6.38% to $11.01. The company's market cap stands at $273.5 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares decreased by 2.7% to $13.9. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 2.06% to $20.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 1.77% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
