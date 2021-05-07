12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares moved upwards by 32.42% to $0.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.1 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $22.71.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) stock rose 13.81% to $29.5. The company's market cap stands at $969.6 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares moved upwards by 11.92% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock rose 11.2% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock declined by 46.93% to $14.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares fell 16.58% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock decreased by 11.12% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock fell 9.59% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares declined by 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 5.64% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers