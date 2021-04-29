12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares increased by 42.2% to $9.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock increased by 27.05% to $16.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares moved upwards by 13.49% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares rose 11.91% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock moved upwards by 10.17% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.0 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares increased by 9.42% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.8 million.
Losers
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares decreased by 53.94% to $4.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $458.2 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares decreased by 16.77% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares decreased by 6.67% to $4.34.
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stock decreased by 6.08% to $68.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares declined by 5.27% to $176.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares fell 4.17% to $13.35. The company's market cap stands at $634.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers