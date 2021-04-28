 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock increased by 6.77% to $30.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock rose 3.15% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.0 million.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock increased by 2.56% to $65.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock declined by 4.1% to $39.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock declined by 3.69% to $35.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock decreased by 3.31% to $24.32.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock fell 3.06% to $10.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.9 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 2.77% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CAAP + ATIF)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
A Preview Of Corporacion America's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers