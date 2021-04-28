10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock increased by 6.77% to $30.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock rose 3.15% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.0 million.
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock increased by 2.56% to $65.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock declined by 4.1% to $39.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock declined by 3.69% to $35.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock decreased by 3.31% to $24.32.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock fell 3.06% to $10.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.9 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 2.77% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
