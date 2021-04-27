12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares increased by 5.81% to $3.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $160.7 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $34.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $51.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock declined by 14.96% to $2.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock declined by 5.81% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares declined by 3.8% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 2.76% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 2.59% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock decreased by 2.06% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion.
