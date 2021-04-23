 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $3.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock rose 6.11% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 4.89% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock increased by 4.89% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock rose 3.76% to $22.9.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 3.53% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $301.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 3.33% to $2.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) stock fell 2.69% to $142.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock declined by 2.05% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares declined by 1.84% to $225.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 1.24% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AQMS + AENZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 300 Points; Teradata Shares Spike Higher
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers