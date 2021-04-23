11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $3.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock rose 6.11% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 4.89% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock increased by 4.89% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock rose 3.76% to $22.9.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 3.53% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $301.0 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 3.33% to $2.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) stock fell 2.69% to $142.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock declined by 2.05% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million.
- Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares declined by 1.84% to $225.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 1.24% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.
