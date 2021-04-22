 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares increased by 9.34% to $51.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares increased by 8.41% to $27.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $192.88. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock increased by 5.92% to $232.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 5.58% to $66.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $23.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares decreased by 9.11% to $13.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares fell 2.42% to $84.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares decreased by 2.36% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock decreased by 2.0% to $27.07. The company's market cap stands at $418.9 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 1.91% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 1.81% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

 

 

 

