12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock rose 23.16% to $1.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 7.24% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $2.3.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock rose 6.41% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $225.0 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
Losers
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock decreased by 15.96% to $17.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares decreased by 6.04% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock fell 5.28% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $143.1 million.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock declined by 5.06% to $4.7.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock fell 4.19% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares declined by 3.98% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers