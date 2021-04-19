9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) stock increased by 55.79% to $18.96 during Monday's regular session. General Finance's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 3625.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.1 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 11.46% to $4.18. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 1174.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $52.19. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 9.0 million, which is 152.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $7.37. As of 08:06 EST, China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 638.9K, which is 238.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock increased by 9.2% to $8.42. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 112.6K, which is 229.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.8 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 8.99% to $11.51. Trading volume for Euroseas's stock is 50.6K as of 08:06 EST. This is 64.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
Losers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 17.41% to $3.75 during Monday's regular session. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 158.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock fell 8.41% to $2.07. Trading volume for Aenza SAA's stock is 27.0K as of 08:06 EST. This is 37.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.9 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 8.36% to $3.51. As of 08:06 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.1K, which is 16.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
