12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock moved upwards by 31.62% to $2.19 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for StoneMor's stock is 9.9 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 1033.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.6 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 13.47% to $13.22. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.8 million shares, making up 165.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 11.01% to $2.9. As of 08:06 EST, KBS Fashion Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 357.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares increased by 10.23% to $3.83. Zovio's stock is trading at a volume of 413.2K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 100.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock rose 9.41% to $11.27. As of 08:06 EST, BBQ Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K, which is 146.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 8.96% to $14.47. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 87.8K, which is 69.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares decreased by 16.89% to $7.73 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 678.1K shares is 20.65% of Wah Fu Education Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares decreased by 12.9% to $2.84. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 999.0K shares, making up 91.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.4 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 10.95% to $1.95. As of 08:06 EST, LAIX's stock is trading at a volume of 745.4K, which is 20.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares fell 9.89% to $38.37. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 237.42% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST).
- Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares declined by 9.51% to $8.04. As of 08:06 EST, Horizon Global's stock is trading at a volume of 153.4K, which is 198.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $216.5 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 8.74% to $2.82. Trading volume for ATA Creativity Global's stock is 221.5K as of 08:06 EST. This is 3.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
