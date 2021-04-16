11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 9.97% to $8.49 during Friday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 61.7K, which is 413.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) stock rose 8.56% to $26.49. Trading volume for Oconee Federal Finl's stock is 13.5K as of 08:06 EST. This is 531.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.4 million.
- FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) stock moved upwards by 7.46% to $18.0. FVCBankcorp's stock is trading at a volume of 34.1K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 125.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) stock rose 6.86% to $44.19. Independence Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 26.8K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 344.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $646.8 million.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock rose 6.41% to $7.8. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.4K shares, making up 354.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares decreased by 16.78% to $7.69 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Diginex's stock is 3.3 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 344.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.9 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock declined by 14.28% to $0.9. Trading volume for Pintec Technology Hldgs's stock is 2.5 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 142.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 13.76% to $12.29. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 102.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 12.24% to $3.0. The current volume of 120.7K shares is 33.73% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares decreased by 10.66% to $8.52. As of 08:06 EST, US Global Investors's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 250.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 9.61% to $2.26. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 27.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
