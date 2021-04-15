12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 9.48% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock rose 7.33% to $99.5. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 billion.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $196.8 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock rose 5.1% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $71.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 4.3% to $22.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $400.3 million.
- Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock declined by 3.88% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $411.0 million.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock fell 2.7% to $20.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 2.06% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares fell 2.02% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $646.4 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 1.5% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $854.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers