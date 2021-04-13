 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $3.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock increased by 2.78% to $37.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock rose 2.58% to $30.5.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 5.89% to $10.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 5.46% to $28.06. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $393.6 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 4.45% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $314.0 million.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock decreased by 3.71% to $24.7.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares decreased by 3.48% to $48.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

