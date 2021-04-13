 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock increased by 6.68% to $19.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock increased by 5.86% to $25.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares increased by 5.26% to $18.99. The company's market cap stands at $816.8 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 4.78% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $241.7 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $13.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.3 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $105.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares decreased by 4.32% to $19.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares fell 3.79% to $58.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock decreased by 3.71% to $50.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares declined by 3.39% to $26.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 3.23% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.

 

 

 

