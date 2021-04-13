12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 7.82% to $53.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 7.42% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares rose 4.74% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $17.88. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $24.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.5 million.
Losers
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares declined by 8.22% to $37.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 7.77% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined by 4.59% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares declined by 3.84% to $8.52.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 3.83% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers