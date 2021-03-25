12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares increased by 18.65% to $25.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares moved upwards by 14.95% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 5.96% to $17.4. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock increased by 5.95% to $514.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares rose 5.14% to $82.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 5.07% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 11.94% to $3.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 9.33% to $43.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock decreased by 7.37% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock fell 4.97% to $126.55. The company's market cap stands at $199.5 billion.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares declined by 4.79% to $13.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers