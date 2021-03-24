11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock rose 52.54% to $3.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 38.79% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 11.01% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $205.1 million.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares rose 8.87% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 7.82% to $54.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) stock increased by 7.03% to $173.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 6.1% to $6.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 3.23% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 2.18% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock decreased by 2.13% to $112.45. The company's market cap stands at $583.1 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 2.0% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
