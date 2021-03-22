12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares increased by 34.14% to $2.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 19.42% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.9 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares rose 18.49% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock moved upwards by 17.12% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 16.04% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.0 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares increased by 15.18% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell 12.6% to $44.5 during Monday's pre-market session.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock decreased by 11.02% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell 10.05% to $14.5.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock decreased by 7.91% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) stock decreased by 5.84% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares declined by 5.22% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
