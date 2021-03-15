12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares moved upwards by 29.68% to $50.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares increased by 17.55% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $244.7 million.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares moved upwards by 14.52% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $168.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $30.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.8 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 8.53% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 11.54% to $4.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares declined by 3.51% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock decreased by 3.43% to $69.29. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares decreased by 3.36% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock declined by 3.34% to $47.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 3.03% to $21.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
