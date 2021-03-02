12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 17.14% to $4.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.0 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock rose 7.61% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $361.4 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock increased by 6.29% to $111.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 billion.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares rose 6.05% to $17.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock declined by 6.96% to $53.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 5.89% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock decreased by 5.27% to $47.14. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares declined by 4.65% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 4.23% to $18.15. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 3.87% to $115.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
