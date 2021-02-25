12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock moved upwards by 31.68% to $13.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 24.0% to $8.99. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 8.38% to $36.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 7.85% to $4.12.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $743.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares moved upwards by 6.69% to $16.9. The company's market cap stands at $721.4 million.
Losers
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock decreased by 14.19% to $27.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 7.0% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 6.81% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares decreased by 6.36% to $67.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock declined by 5.56% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $128.7 million.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares declined by 5.35% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
