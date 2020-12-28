12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 34.67% to $1.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 32.09% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 27.83% to $13.96. The company's market cap stands at $888.3 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 24.73% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 17.6% to $15.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 17.18% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $738.8 million.
Losers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 11.13% to $7.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock declined by 8.28% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock decreased by 7.43% to $40.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock fell 5.11% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
- Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 2.52% to $18.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock decreased by 2.21% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
