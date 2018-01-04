Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lost more than 2.5 percent Thursday morning. The company disappointed some investors Wednesday when it said it delivered 1,550 Model 3 cars in the fourth quarter while some analysts were looking for a figure as high as 5,000. On the other hand, the company saw its best quarter ever for the Model S and Model X cars.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained more than 25 percent after the company announced a strategic alliance with Dragonchain to implement including asset tracking, identity verification, fraud prevention, and transaction security technologies with Dragonchain's blockchain platform.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) lost 2 percent after the company reported its fiscal first quarter earnings. The company earned $1.28 per share in the quarter on revenue of $30.7 billion, while Wall Street analysts were modeling an EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $30.4 billion. Management revised its full year fiscal 2018 EPS outlook from a range of $5.40-$5.70 to a new range of $5.45-$5.70.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) lost nearly 10 percent after the company reported its December sales rose 3 percent but also lowered its fourth quarter EPS outlook from a range of $1.95-$2.10 to a new range of $2.00-$2.04.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) gained 18 percent.
