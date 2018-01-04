26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares rose 49.5 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Cogint and Dragonchain reported a strategic alliance to combine analytics and intelligence with blockchain technology.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 22.4 percent to $13.95 in the pre-market trading session after falling 4.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares rose 19 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.40 percent on Wednesday.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) rose 18.7 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading. ChemoCentryx disclosed that the EMA has accepted for review the registration dossier in support of conditional marketing authorization for avacopan in the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. The company also reports securing of up to $100 million in new capital commitments.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 15.9 percent to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 11.7 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported exclusivity deal with Channel Power for potential purchase of Touch Media.
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 11.1 percent to $6.50. BioLife expects to be profitable on a GAAP operating basis for FY18 and expects FY17 sales of $11 million.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 9.7 percent to $38.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive interim data from the first dose cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) rose 8.8 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after falling 10.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: MFG) rose 8.1 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.9 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) rose 6.8 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on ITP and CIT programs following FDA meetings.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 6.2 percent to $20.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) shares rose 6 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after surging 4.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 5.7 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 5.4 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 12.03 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 9.2 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported a 3 percent rise in its December sales and narrowed its Q4 earnings outlook.
- China Hgs Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 8.2 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging 96.00 percent on Wednesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 7.3 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 24.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 7.3 percent to $51.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 6 percent to $11 after slipping 2.26 percent on Wednesday.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) shares fell 5percent to $30.28 in pre-market trading after declining 1.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) fell 4 percent to $124.20 in pre-market trading market trading. Alexandria Real Estate Equities priced its 6 million share offering at $123.50 per share.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 3.8 percent to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a 2.5 percent drop in Q3 comps. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in flat, beating estimates by 2 cents. The company announced it adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect valuable tax assets.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 3.2 percent to $17.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 47.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 2.7 percent to $308.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 27 percent year-over-year gain in Q4 deliveries. Model 3 deliveries fell well short of consensus deliveries however, coming in at 1,550 versus an estimated 5,200.
