The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, Trump And Bannon, Intel And AMD
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 04, 2018 9:05am   Comments
More records in store for equities (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

After hyping the Street with its Semi and Roadster reveals, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the quarter with another disappointing miss in Model 3 deliveries: Link

After a 545-percent run the last three months, AURORA CANNABIS (OTC: ACBFF) is running on fumes, according to Citron Research: Link

The first gene therapy treatment ever approved in the U.S. comes with a steep price tag: Link

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency’s investment suitability: Link $

Security researchers on Wednesday disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and ARM Holdings: Link

President Donald Trump’s forceful denunciation of his former chief strategist Steve Bannon finalized a divorce that was months in the making and will force a reckoning within the Republican Party: Link

An unprecedented seven-year streak of annual U.S. auto sales growth finally came to an end, yet carmakers and their investors aren’t fazed: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • US December Challenger job cuts y/y -3.6% vs +30.1% prior
  • USA ADP Employment Change for Dec 250.0K vs 191.0K Est; Prior 190.0K
  • Initial Jobless Claims for Dec 29 250.0K vs 241.0K Est; Prior 245.0K. Continuing Claims for Dec 22 1.91M vs 1.93M Est; Prior Revised from 1.94M to 1.95M
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for December is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Philadelphia at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Credit Suisse upgraded Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Outperform
  • Bank of America upgraded DaVita (NYSE: DVA) from Neutral to Buy
  • KeyBanc upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • Cowen downgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Perform to Underperform
  • Bank of America downgraded Avon (NYSE: AVP) from Neutral to Underperform
  • KeyBanc downgraded Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) from Overweight to Sector Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Citron Research Market in 5 minutesNews Short Sellers Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

