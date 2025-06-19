Investor Making $1,000 a Day in Dividends Shares Top 6 Stocks in Portfolio – 'Stay Focused and Ride Out Market Crashes'

As valuation concerns about major tech stocks increase and economic uncertainty deepens amid tariffs, dividend stocks are attracting renewed investor interest. Tim Coyne, head of T. Rowe Price's TRWO ETF business, said that dividend ETFs saw more than $10 billion of net inflows so far this year as of last month, CNBC reported.

In May, an investor shared his dividend income details and portfolio on r/Dividends, a Reddit community with over 730,000 followers. He said he reached his goal of $1,000 per day in dividend income after 37 years. His annual dividend income stood at just over $365,000.

"I started investing in 1988, using my student loans to open an IRA," he said. "I’ve been steadily buying dividend stocks ever since. I have worked so hard to hit this goal, which will fund our retirement."

The Redditor urged fellow investors to remain invested in the market despite market volatility and crashes. He doesn’t intend to sell any stocks in his portfolio but plans to diversify his holdings

"Stay focused and ride out market crashes. I started after Black Monday, and rode out dot.com, GFC, Covid, and the tariff scare," he added.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest holdings in this investor's portfolio based on the details he shared on Reddit.

MPLX

The investor making $1,000 a day in dividends said MPLX LP MPLX was among his top holdings. The midstream energy infrastructure company has a dividend yield of over 7%.

Western Midstream Partners LP

Natural gas pipeline company Western Midstream Partners LP WES was another high-yield energy dividend stock in the portfolio. It has a dividend yield of 9%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD has a dividend yield of over 6.7%. The stock is up 12% over the past 12 months.

JPMorgan Chase

One of the biggest banks in the world, JPMorgan Chase JPM has a dividend yield of about 2.1% and has raised its payouts every year since 2009.

Corebridge Financial Inc

Corebridge Financial CRBG is a Texas-based financial services company. The stock is up 9% so far this year. It yields about 2.9%.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms META has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The stock has gained about 15% so far this year. The company announced its first-ever dividend in February last year.

