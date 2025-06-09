Cathie Wood Sharers Her Take On Chatbots And Robots Taking Human Jobs: 'We'll See More People Taking Risks'

Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, says history shows artificial intelligence will generate "many more jobs than it displaces," pushing back on fears that chatbots and humanoid robots will wipe out careers.

What Happened: Wood made the case in a weekend X thread after taping Steven Bartlett's "Diary of a CEO" podcast. Wood told Bartlett that baby-boomer retirements and smaller follow-on generations already constrain the labor pool, so companies will use AI to boost productivity rather than slash payrolls.

"We'll see more people taking risks on themselves," she said, predicting the traditional corporation "will change radically."

After the interview, Wood asked OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok 3 to list occupations that don't exist yet. “ChatGPT and Grok3 were full of job ideas, ” she said. She urged followers to "test them yourselves" and include sci-fi, “ideas from futurists” in their prompts.

The post aligns with Wood's long-held thesis that innovation cycles ultimately expand employment. Last month, she argued AI advances in health care could rival autonomous taxis in economic impact.

Why It Matters: Wood’s numerous Ark Invest funds have been loading up on chipmakers and software firms she says will power that boom. ARK flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, added to its AMD AMD stake last week and has been buying Tempus AI TEM and other data-rich platforms.

Wood has also been buying shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA, aiming for broad-based exposure to the AI chip market rather than betting on a single winner.

The “disruptive tech” investor in May also pointed to AI as a force that will “disrupt the traditional world order” and predicted that everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant in the future.

