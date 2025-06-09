Gavin Newsom To Sue Trump Administration Over National Guard Deployment, Dares Border Czar Homan To 'Arrest' Him

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has announced that the state will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard to quell protests in Los Angeles.

What Happened: Newsom revealed the lawsuit during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. The legal action is aimed at challenging the federalization of the California National Guard by the Trump administration without the state’s consent, a move that Newsom deems unprecedented in U.S. history, reported MSNBC.

"And we're going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow," Newsom stated. “They never coordinated with the governor of the state," he added.

Newsom also responded to remarks by border czar Tom Homan, who implied he might arrest Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass if they obstructed his actions. In reply, Newsom challenged him, saying, "Arrest me. Let's go."

Newsom also criticized Trump’s Truth Social post, where he praised the National Guard for a “great job” even though they weren’t deployed at the time. He described the post as “Orwellian, simply lying to people, unconstitutional, illegal act, his mess. We're trying to clean it up.”

Why It Matters: The lawsuit comes after Newsom called the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles “unlawful” and a “serious breach of state sovereignty” on Sunday. The deployment, which included around 300 National Guard members, was part of Trump's broader effort to crack down on immigration protests.

Meanwhile, the protests in Los Angeles turned violent, with protesters reportedly vandalizing over five of Alphabet‘s GOOG GOOGL Waymo robotaxis during clashes with the police.

The protests were against the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration into the U.S., with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carrying out high-profile raids and reportedly detaining several undocumented individuals.

Image via Shutterstock

