How Long Do These 18 Home Improvements Last?

Let’s face it: the maintenance on a home can be quite challenging.

“A house does not have a check engine light. In other words, you don’t know something is wrong until it happens,” says Frank Lesh, executive director of the American Society of Home Inspectors.

How Long Do Home Improvements Last?

The following chart—with expert recommendations from Frank Lesh—gives you a breakdown of 18 different home appliances and systems and how long each of them will likely last. Whether you’re a new home buyer or a seasoned homeowner, print it out, post it on the bulletin board or the fridge, and take a look at it every once in awhile to remind yourself to give your home a needed check-up.

In addition to following a standard maintenance schedule, Lesh also recommends that you get your home inspected every couple of years to make sure everything is in good working order. See the full chart below:

