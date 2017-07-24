How Long Do These 18 Home Improvements Last?

Let’s face it: the maintenance on a home can be quite challenging.
“A house does not have a check engine light. In other words, you don’t know something is wrong until it happens,” says Frank Lesh, executive director of the American Society of Home Inspectors.
How Long Do Home Improvements Last?
The following chart—with expert recommendations from Frank Lesh—gives you a breakdown of 18 different home appliances and systems and how long each of them will likely last. Whether you’re a new home buyer or a seasoned homeowner, print it out, post it on the bulletin board or the fridge, and take a look at it every once in awhile to remind yourself to give your home a needed check-up.
In addition to following a standard maintenance schedule, Lesh also recommends that you get your home inspected every couple of years to make sure everything is in good working order. See the full chart below:
Your Home Needs a Check Up
Because there are so many different systems and appliances that all work together to keep you safe and comfortable in your home, it’s crucial to keep an eye on everything and to check up on things periodically.
“The reason it’s important to [check on your home] is because it’s easier to take care of it early when it’s a little problem than if you wait until it fails. Maintaining and keeping track is a great idea,” Lesh advises.
“I think it’s important to not just know how to operate the dishwasher, but also ask yourself if the dishwasher was making a noise it wasn’t before. You kind of listen and look at things. Don’t just ignore them or turn the radio up if you hear a funny noise,” Lesh says.
For homeowners—new homeowners especially—it’s a good idea to have a running schedule of when you need to start looking at replacing or repairing certain items in your home
. Of course, every home is different and every appliance and plumbing, heating, or cooling system is different so not every household will be on the exact same schedule.
Photo credit: Unison
