Back To The Future In 2022: Here's When The New DeLorean EV Will Be Unveiled

We now have hoverboards and self-lacing shoes, two items featured in the “Back to the Future” film franchise. While we likely won’t be getting time machines anytime soon, consumers could soon be able to get electric vehicles featuring the DeLorean name.

What Happened: DeLorean Motor Company announced the unveiling date for its new electric vehicle. The company will show off its concept car in August at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach,” DeLorean Motor Company CMO Troy Beetz said.

DeLorean will announce the name of the vehicle during the unveiling and host several events.

Why It’s Important: DeLorean launched its first vehicle in 1981 and has since transitioned to being a “new energy mobility company with a universal presence.”

The company was founded in 1975 and featured steel panels and gull-wing doors, two items now similar to features in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles of past and future.

While not as well known today, DeLorean will have a bit of nostalgic history as an iconic brand in a popular film franchise. Whether that will be enough to get consumers excited to purchase a future electric vehicle model remains to be seen.