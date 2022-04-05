 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Back To The Future In 2022: Here's When The New DeLorean EV Will Be Unveiled
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 6:23pm   Comments
Share:
Back To The Future In 2022: Here's When The New DeLorean EV Will Be Unveiled

We now have hoverboards and self-lacing shoes, two items featured in the “Back to the Future” film franchise. While we likely won’t be getting time machines anytime soon, consumers could soon be able to get electric vehicles featuring the DeLorean name.

What Happened: DeLorean Motor Company announced the unveiling date for its new electric vehicle. The company will show off its concept car in August at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach,” DeLorean Motor Company CMO Troy Beetz said.

DeLorean will announce the name of the vehicle during the unveiling and host several events.

Related Link: Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019

Why It’s Important: DeLorean launched its first vehicle in 1981 and has since transitioned to being a “new energy mobility company with a universal presence.”

The company was founded in 1975 and featured steel panels and gull-wing doors, two items now similar to features in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles of past and future.

While not as well known today, DeLorean will have a bit of nostalgic history as an iconic brand in a popular film franchise. Whether that will be enough to get consumers excited to purchase a future electric vehicle model remains to be seen.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Does Elon Musk's Investment Make Twitter A Serious Buyout Candidate?
Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day
Twitter Vetoes Trump Return, Says Policy 'Not Determined By The Board'
As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board, Analyst Sees 'Strategic Initiatives' Ahead; This Is 'Just Start of Musk's Involvement'
REE Automotive Appoints Josh Tech As Operations Chief
Jon Najarian Sees Twitter At $80 By Year's End: Here's How He's Trading The Social Media Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DeLorean DeLorean Motor Company electric vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Tesla vehiclesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com