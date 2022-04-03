 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported production and delivery figures for the first quarter of 2022 over the weekend. Here’s a look at how the figures stack up with past quarters.

Tesla’s First Quarter: Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries for the first quarter of 2022 with a total of 310,048 vehicles. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles, falling just shy of a record 305,840 vehicles produced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the first quarter we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns,” the company said.

The company’s Gigafactory in Shanghai was shut down due to lockdown restrictions and renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 several times in the first quarter.

Tesla, along with other vehicle companies, faced supply constraints on several components in the first quarter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the first quarter exceptional given the challenges faced in China and by the supply chain.

“Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” Musk tweeted.

Going forward, Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Berlin in the first quarter and is opening its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on April 7. The new factories will help the company push forward on a goal of producing two million vehicles annually, with a current goal of 1.5 million vehicles produced in 2022.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019.

  • Q1 2019: 77,138
  • Q2 2019: 87,048
  • Q3 2019: 96,155
  • Q4 2019: 104,891
  • Q1 2020: 102,672
  • Q2 2020: 82,272
  • Q3 2020: 145,036
  • Q4 2020: 179,757
  • Q1 2021: 180,338
  • Q2 2021: 206,421
  • Q3 2021: 237,823
  • Q4 2021: 305,840
  • Q1 2022: 305,407

Related Link: The Religion Of Tesla, How Gigafactory Texas Fanfare Shows The Strong Brand Of EV Giant 

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019.

  • Q1 2019: 63,019
  • Q2 2019: 95,356
  • Q3 2019: 97,186
  • Q4 2019: 112,095
  • Q1 2020: 88,496
  • Q2 2020: 90,891
  • Q3 2020: 139,593
  • Q4 2020: 180,667
  • Q1 2021: 184,877
  • Q2 2021: 201,304
  • Q3 2021: 241,391
  • Q4 2021: 308,650
  • Q1 2022: 310,048

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures shows that production has increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions and the recently reported first quarter, which was once again affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Deliveries have also grown in each quarter, with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data shows that Tesla continues to expand its production capabilities and is continuing to see increased demand from consumers, a trend investors hope will continue.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

These Were The 20 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In The First Quarter: Did Your Favorite Stock Make The List?
This Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker Outshines Peers Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Yet Again In March; Pulls The Plug On Oil-fueled Vehicles
Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem
The Religion Of Tesla: How Gigafactory Texas Fanfare Shows The Strong Brand Of EV Giant
Why This Analyst Remains 'Steadfastly Bullish' On Tesla Story Following Q1 Deliveries
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Gigafactories Gigafactory Gigafactory Berlin Gigafactory ShanghaiNews Education General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com