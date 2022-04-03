Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported production and delivery figures for the first quarter of 2022 over the weekend. Here’s a look at how the figures stack up with past quarters.

Tesla’s First Quarter: Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries for the first quarter of 2022 with a total of 310,048 vehicles. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles, falling just shy of a record 305,840 vehicles produced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the first quarter we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns,” the company said.

The company’s Gigafactory in Shanghai was shut down due to lockdown restrictions and renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 several times in the first quarter.

Tesla, along with other vehicle companies, faced supply constraints on several components in the first quarter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the first quarter exceptional given the challenges faced in China and by the supply chain.

“Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” Musk tweeted.

Going forward, Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Berlin in the first quarter and is opening its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on April 7. The new factories will help the company push forward on a goal of producing two million vehicles annually, with a current goal of 1.5 million vehicles produced in 2022.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019.

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

Q1 2020: 102,672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,036

Q4 2020: 179,757

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 305,840

Q1 2022: 305,407

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019.

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 97,186

Q4 2019: 112,095

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,650

Q1 2022: 310,048

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures shows that production has increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions and the recently reported first quarter, which was once again affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Deliveries have also grown in each quarter, with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data shows that Tesla continues to expand its production capabilities and is continuing to see increased demand from consumers, a trend investors hope will continue.