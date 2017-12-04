Vetr Turns Bearish On Under Armour
The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its rating on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 61 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
The downgrade comes after a decent month of gains after falling hard on weak Q3 earnings delivered Oct. 31. Under Armour posted nearly 9 percent growth over the course of November.
The stock finished Monday up at $13.35
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $12.00, well below the average analyst price target of $27.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UAA in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for UAA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Negative
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for UAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.