The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its rating on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 61 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes after a decent month of gains after falling hard on weak Q3 earnings delivered Oct. 31. Under Armour posted nearly 9 percent growth over the course of November.

The stock finished Monday up at $13.35

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $12.00, well below the average analyst price target of $27.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UAA in their watch-lists.