Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) announced on Monday that it will support a major Hawaiʻi-focused initiative through Hawaiian Airlines, committing over $600 million over the next five years to upgrade airports, refresh aircraft, and modernize digital tools for travelers and employees.

Hawaiian Airlines announced that the Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan will enhance the entire travel experience, from booking to arrival, and expand sustainability and community programs throughout the islands.

From this year through 2029, the airline will renovate lobbies and gates at Honolulu, Līhuʻe, Kahului, Kona, and Hilo to improve passenger flow, seating, and charging access. In Honolulu, the main hub, Hawaiian will add a 10,600-square-foot premium lounge near Terminal 1's Mauka Concourse entrance.

Also Read: Boeing Delivers Fewer Jets In November While Airbus Flies Past

A redesigned app and website launching this spring will make planning and managing trips easier, such as flight changes and award redemptions. New employee technology is also planned, with smoother end-to-end functionality expected when Hawaiian uses Alaska Airlines' system and joins the oneworld alliance in late April.

Hawaiian will upgrade its Airbus A330 interiors starting in 2028, adding new seating, lighting, finishes, first-class suites, and a premium economy cabin. Plans include Bluetooth-enabled entertainment, high-def seatback screens, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and the purchase of three A330s off lease to support the Pacific fleet.

Later this year, Hawaiʻi residents in the Huakaʻi by Hawaiian program will earn a 50% bonus on select points for Neighbor Island flights, in addition to existing kamaʻāina perks like a free checked bag and periodic in-state discounts.

The airline also highlighted its investments in regenerative tourism, workforce development, and lower-emissions aviation, including the development of locally produced sustainable fuel and hybrid-electric research..

Alaska Air Group is the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Horizon Air, while McGee Air Services operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines.

ALK Price Action: Alaska Air shares closed 2.43% higher at $51.52 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock